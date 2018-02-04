Firefighter on duty struck by car in MD

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Photo: Keith Srakocic ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BLADENSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - A firefighter is recovering after he was struck by a car while investigating a possible house fire on Sunday, officials said.

It happened in the 5700 block of Emerson Street in Bladensburg.

Authorities said the car hit the firefighter while he was checking on a possible townhouse fire. He was transported to a nearby trauma center.

U/D Emerson Street - firefighter injured after being struck by car while investigating possible Townhouse fire - injuries do not appear serious. He is being transported to nearby Trauma Center for further evaluation. @BladensburgPD investigating #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 4, 2018

His injuries are not serious.

© 2018 WUSA-TV