Firefighter on duty struck by car in MD

BLADENSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - A firefighter is recovering after he was struck by a car while investigating a possible house fire on Sunday, officials said.
It happened in the 5700 block of Emerson Street in Bladensburg.
Authorities said the car hit the firefighter while he was checking on a possible townhouse fire. He was transported to a nearby trauma center.
U/D Emerson Street - firefighter injured after being struck by car while investigating possible Townhouse fire - injuries do not appear serious. He is being transported to nearby Trauma Center for further evaluation. @BladensburgPD investigating #PGFD— Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 4, 2018
His injuries are not serious.
