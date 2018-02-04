WUSA
Firefighter on duty struck by car in MD

WUSA 1:53 PM. EST February 04, 2018

BLADENSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - A firefighter is recovering after he was struck by a car while investigating a possible house fire on Sunday, officials said.

It happened in the 5700 block of Emerson Street in Bladensburg.

Authorities said the car hit the firefighter while he was checking on a possible townhouse fire.  He was transported to a nearby trauma center.  

His injuries are not serious.

