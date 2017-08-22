Fire code violations may displace residents at Temple Hills apartment

Fire code violations may force some Temple Hills' residents out of their homes Tuesday.

About 100 people living in the Lynnhill Condominiums located at 3103 and 3107 Good Hope Avenue in Temple Hills could be displaced as early as 10 a.m.

Officials gave condo management a plan to get the building up to code, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS.

If management cannot follow through on the plan, residents will have 24 hours to vacate. "If management is not able to meet the mandate then the buildings will be declared “unsafe” and residents will have 24 hours to vacate," a post from Prince George's County Fire and EMS reads.

The following violations must be corrected, according to officials:

· Fire alarm system must be inspected and in proper working order

· All doors to vacant units must be secured

· Accumulated trash/debris in all vacant units and areas must be removed

· Fire doors throughout the buildings must operate properly, close and latch

This isn't the first time Lynnhill Condominiums has had problems. It's an especially troubling time for residents especially those who were forced out last year when Pepco and Washington Gas shut off utilities for four days.

