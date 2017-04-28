Final inspection completed after apartment fire in College Park

(Source: Prince George's County Fire/EMS)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - Five days after the first alarm, the last fire truck has finally packed up and left the scene of the catastrophic fire that burned an apartment building under construction in College Park Monday.

Final inspections were done Friday from an aerial tower to be sure the last smoldering embers are completely extinguished.

The new building remains so badly damaged that it remains unsafe to send people inside without extensive shoring for fear of a collapse, according to fire officials.

The developer of the 275-unit Fuse 47 complex is Wood Partners of Atlanta. The company has not announced whether it’s possible to salvage the $39 million dollar building or whether it may have to be demolished.

