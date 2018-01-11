WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A fight broke out between three students inside of Central High School Thursday morning, according to Prince George's County Police.

Two students were cut, however their injuries are all non-life-threatening. Police said a small knife was used in fight. One of the three students pulled out the knife.

Authorities believe the fight happened in the hallway.

One student is in custody.

It is not clear at this time what caused the fight to start.

