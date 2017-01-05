FBI searches Prince George's Co. Liqour Board

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY (WUSA9) - The FBI searched the Prince George’s County Liquor Board Thursday morning.

Law enforcement sources said at least two arrested in corruption probe.

A court ordered the search, though the exact reason for the warrant has not yet been confirmed.

FBI raids also occurred at a scrap yard, liquor stores and the liquor board offices.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.