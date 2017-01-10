Father charged with child abuse resulting in death of 5-month-old son

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A 20-year-old father has been charged on child abuse resulting death of his 5-month-old son in Montgomery County.

Police have arrested Roger Lee Miller Jr. of White Oak was arrested on two counts of child abuse related to the death of his son Darrell Lee Barnes.

On Oct. 28, around 8:10 a.m., Miller called the Emergency Communications Center to report that his son was gasping for air and then became unresponsive.Miller also said Barnes was bleeding from his nose and vomiting.

Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the child’s mother’s home located in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle in White Oak and transported the child to Holy Cross Hospital.

Doctors, at the hospital, discovered that the child had sustained trauma to his head. The baby was then transported to Children’s National Medical Center in D.C.

On Oct. 30, Barnes died at Children’s National Medical Center. An autopsy found that Barnes’ injuries were not sustained accidentally.

The baby’s mother said she left Barnes in Miller’s care on Oct. 28 on 6:20 p.m. When she left the 5-month-old, he was in good health. Police say Miller was the only person with Barnes during the time he sustained his injuries.

Miller was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death and first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury.