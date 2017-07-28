Fatal stabbing under invesitgation after male found in Md. woods

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ADELPHI, MD. (WUSA9) - A fatal stabbing is under investigation after a male was found early Thursday morning in the woods suffering from wounds, Prince George's County police said.

Police responded around 8:10 a.m. to the 7800 block of West Park Drive and found an unresponsive male outside in the woods suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are trying to find a suspect and motive. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

