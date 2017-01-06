Family searches for answers after son's murder

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - It was just after 10 p.m. on December 30th, 2016 when police responded to the report of gunshots at a dead end road in Capitol Heights, Pepper Mill Drive at White Pearl Place. Carrington Carter II was found on the ground shot several times in the upper body.

While family members don’t know why the 27-year-old was there, they do know the violence needs to stop.

“This can’t go in vain,” said the victim’s father. “I’m his voice now. He has no voice.”

Carrington Carter Sr. is speaking loudly about the street violence that claimed the life of his name’s sake, his first born son, Carrington Carter II.

“Guns aren’t the problem. People are the problem,” he said. “Twenty-seven years, one month, and 25 days was an amazing run, and this outpouring is just overwhelming, but testament to our family and who he was.”

Nearly a thousand people attended Carter’s celebration of life at The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square in Capitol Heights Friday.

A graduate of Morehouse and Georgetown Universities, Carter graduated at the top of his class; he was a basketball coach and mentor. He pledged Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity with Marcus Subbs, his line brother.

“Unfortunate things happen to good people,” he said. “Something that I will continue on with his legacy is to spread love and verbalize that love and make sure people know you love them because that’s something he would always do is tell people he loved them.”

“My son had a lot of potential but that potential is going to a cemetery now,” said Carter Sr. “And so my message for these young kids, these young men, is ‘don’t waste your time doing nonsense. Live up to your full potential.”

Two sheriff deputies just happened upon the crime scene and spotted someone hopping into a getaway car that struck their cruiser before taking off. The deputies, who were not hurt, never got a description of that car, but they do not believe it belonged to the victim.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The family has set up a scholarship fund in Carter’s name. Each year the family will select a deserving graduating high school senior in the Washington Metropolitan Area to receive the student-athlete scholarship. Recipients must participate in varsity sports, maintain 3.0 or higher grade point average, and participate in community service.

You can donate to the scholarship fund HERE.