Family, pets displaced after Md. house fire

WUSA 1:29 PM. EDT March 12, 2017

OLNEY, MD (WUSA9) - A family and their pets have been displaced after a house fire in Olney, Maryland Sunday afternoon. 

Around 12:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the 4700 block of Broom Drive for a two-story house fire. 

Fire officials say the fire was on all floors of three-level single-family home, but it has since been put out. 

The fire appears to have started outside under the deck. 

Fire authorities are investigating the cause. 

 

