Family, pets displaced after Md. house fire

OLNEY, MD (WUSA9) - A family and their pets have been displaced after a house fire in Olney, Maryland Sunday afternoon.

Update - Broom Dr, appears to have started outside under deck & extended, occupants & pets got out, significant damage, 1 family displcd pic.twitter.com/ZQ59MKhcBC — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 12, 2017

Around 12:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the 4700 block of Broom Drive for a two-story house fire.

Fire officials say the fire was on all floors of three-level single-family home, but it has since been put out.

The fire appears to have started outside under the deck.

Fire authorities are investigating the cause.

