Md. police officer loses 7 pets, home in devastating fire

GAMBRILLS, MD (WUSA9) - A Prince George's County officer lost her home and eight pets in a devastating fire Friday afternoon.

Officer Gloria Neeld's elderly mother and one dog were able to escape, but the family lost seven pets in the fire. One dog survived.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the home near McKnew Road and Rout 175 (Annapolis Road) at 11:39 a.m.

Crews from Prince George’s County and Fort Meade also responded. In all, 42 firefighters helped put out the flames.

Fire officials say the family did not have homeowners insurance and they lost all of their belongings. A GoFundMe page has been sent up to help Officer Neeld and her family.

