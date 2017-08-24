2 sailors missing after collision are Md. natives, Navy says

(Courtesy of Kevin Bushell's family)

GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WUSA9/AP) - Two of the 10 sailors missing from the USS John S. McCain have been identified as Maryland natives.

The Navy identified the missing sailors from Maryland on Thursday as Kevin Sayer Bushell and Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr.

The Navy says Bushell is a 26-year-old electronics technician 2nd class. Eckels is a 23-year-old information systems technician 2nd class.

According to his family, Bushell graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 2009 and joined the Navy seven years ago.

Bushell's family released the following Statement:

"Our family asks for privacy during this very difficult time as we continue to wait for further information from the United States Navy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the other missing sailors." Travis Day - Family Spokesperson

