Family dog attacks, kills baby in Md.

LUSBY, MD (WUSA9) - An eight-month-old child has died after being attacked by the family dog.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Prancer Court in Lusby Thursday afternoon for a report of a dog attack.

A family friend was watching the baby boy when the dog attacked the baby, deputies said. Officers on the scene said they witnessed the attack and had to shoot the dog in order to stop it.

The baby died as a result.

Deputies described the dog as a "pit bull-type." Criminal charges are unlikely.

An investigation is underway. Sheriff Mike Evans will give an update to the media Friday.

