Fallen police, firefighters honored in Prince George's County

(Photo: WUSA9's Scott Broom) (Photo: Scott Broom)

GREENBELT, MD (WUSA9) - Three Prince George’s County first responders were honored posthumously Wednesday for valor and sacrifice that cost them their lives, during the county’s 40th valor awards.

The late police officer Jacai Colson was honored with a Gold Medal of Valor and was named Police Officer of the Year. Colson died in the crossfire of a shootout with a gunman who attacked a police station while an accomplice recorded the stunt on video. Colson’s parents accepted his awards.

RELATED: Police, family member of PGPD ofc. Jacai Colson

Later the surviving wife of fallen firefighter/medic John “Skillet” Ulmschneider took the stage to accept his Gold Medal of Valor. Ulmschnieder was also named Fire Fighter of the Year. He died after being shot by a gunman as he entered a home on a medical call.

Volunteer Firefighter Kevin Swain, who survived after being wounded in the attack, was also awarded a Gold Medal of Valor.

RELATED: Flags at half staff to honor 37-year-old John Ulmschneider

The late Capt. Christopher E. Hill, who was a firefighter/medic was also honored with a Gold Medal of Valor. Hill died in 2016 from an aggressive form of brain cancer that has been linked to job-related exposures suffered by firefighters, such as toxic smoke.

In all 64 public safety workers received awards. Many took extraordinary risks to either protect the public or colleagues in life-threatening situations.

WUSA9 anchors Leslie Foster and Adam Longo served as Masters of Ceremony.

© 2017 WUSA-TV