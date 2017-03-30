Expungements help Marylanders gain employment

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA) - People go in and out of the Prince George's County Court House for everything from minor drug charge to traffic violations.



However, even if many of those charges are either dropped or the defendant is acquitted, the charges often stay on people’s records in a public database.



“You know we imagine there are thousands of people who are in this predicament,” Prince George’s County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said.

She was a part of organizing an expungement fair in January.

The turnout was so overwhelming that organizers had to turn hundreds of people away at the door.



Alsobrooks sees helping people with expungements as another way to fight crime



“Individuals who cannot find jobs, who are discouraged one way or another may be tempted to commit criminal acts,” she said.



Alsobrooks explained the issue disproportionately affects young, black men in Maryland.



The state’s attorney’s office is partnering with the faith community to hold another expungement fair on Saturday at The Community of Hope Church between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

It is important to note that expungements are not granted for violent crimes but for low-level offenses that meet the criteria of state law.

“Everybody makes mistakes, man. Everybody makes mistakes. And just for someone to take the time to even give someone a second chance. You know? It's nothing wrong with that,” Raphael Pleasants, who had his record expunged, said.

Lawyers and volunteers at the event this weekend can only help those with cases in Maryland.

© 2017 WUSA-TV