Ex-Maryland school aide to be sentenced in child porn case

GREENBELT, MD. (AP) - A former elementary school volunteer in Maryland who pleaded guilty to 15 federal child pornography offenses is set to be sentenced.

RELATED: Deonte Carraway indicted on child porn charges

Local news media outlets report that former Prince George's County school aide Deonte Carraway of Glenarden is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Monday. He pleaded guilty in January to 15 counts of counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography.

The Washington Post reports that he faces 60 to 100 years in prison.

Authorities say Carraway abused or recorded children performing sexual acts at Judge Sylvania W. Woods Elementary School or at the Glenarden Community Center where he ran a youth choir. According to indictments, Carraway also recorded children performing sexual acts inside their homes.

Carraway also faces state charges.

