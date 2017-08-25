Driver distracted by his phone hits police car trying to pull him over

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - A Maryland man is facing a long list of traffic charges after allegedly being so distracted by his cell phone that he hit a Maryland State Police patrol car that had been maneuvered directly in front of his Honda in an effort to pull him over.

The incident happened Friday on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Annapolis Road in Prince George's County at about 7 a.m.

The motorist who struck the trooper’s marked patrol car is identified as Deangelo Price, 26, of Rockville.

RELATED: A $25 way to prevent texting and driving

Price is charged with using hands to use a handheld phone while vehicle is in motion, following a vehicle closer than reasonable and prudent, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and other traffic related charges. All of the charges contributed to the crash. Price was the sole occupant and driver of a 2015 Honda Civic.

The trooper is identified as Trooper Austin Mueller. Mueller, a five year veteran of the Maryland State Police, is assigned to road patrol for the College Park Barrack. Mueller was transported to Laurel Regional Hospital immediately following the incident. He was given a check up and released with no serious injuries.

As he was approaching the exit for Route 450, Trooper Mueller noticed Price driving a Honda while texting and driving. Trooper Mueller drove past Price in his and was in the process of changing lanes to conduct a traffic stop on the Honda.

Due to the heavy volume of traffic, Trooper Mueller ended up in front of the Honda. As traffic slowed down to a halt, Price crashed his Honda into the rear of the marked patrol car.

© 2017 WUSA-TV