Emergency crew helps deliver baby at Md. home during winter storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - What a day to be born!

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews helped deliver a baby at home in Silver Spring early Monday morning as snow began to fall.

Around 3 a.m., crews responded to the 1500 block of East-West Highway to help deliver the baby. The gender has not been revealed at this time.

The mom and baby are doing OK (dad, too).

They have all been transported to the hospital.

We will update you when we have more.

Congrats to mom and dad!

