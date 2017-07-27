ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WUSA9) - One year later, we are looking back at the fatal flooding that happened in Ellicott City.

Sunday marks one year since two people lost their lives in the Ellicott City flooding.

One year later - #EllicottCity is still standing. Anniversary of deadly flood is Sunday. Weekend is all about remembering @wusa9 #resilient pic.twitter.com/4kNy2w6oiy — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) July 28, 2017

