Drug overdoses reach new high in Md. in 2016

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WUSA9) - Overdoses in the state of Maryland reached a new high in 2016, according to a new report released by the state’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Between January and September, 1,468 Marylanders died from unintentional intoxication. That’s an increase of 61 percent compared to the same period last year.

In 2015, 889 people died from overdoses.

“This epidemic continues to cut across all demographics and communities,” said Health Secretary Dennis Schrader. “To not seek help for a drug problem now is to risk death. Please seek help now.”

Heroin, including when it was combined with other drugs, was the top killer in 2016, according to the data, taking the lives of 918 Marylanders. Fentanyl wasn’t far behind. That drug, which is often mixed with heroin and is known as its deadlier cousin, killed 738 people.

Baltimore City saw the most drug and alcohol overdose deaths, followed by Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Prince George’s County.

Schrader encouraged people suffering from an addiction to seek help and visit MdDestinationRecovery.org for options.