PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Prince George’s County is warning residents against leaving their cars unattended while they warm up to avoid carjackers.

According to police, they’ve had 37 vehicles reported stolen while being warmed up in 2018 alone.

“We know it is cold outside. And we know no one likes to step into a cold vehicle…But during these cold months, criminals are looking for the opportunity to strike when owners choose to warm up their vehicles and to leave them unattended,” the police posted on their blog.

They’re telling residents to remain in their cars while it’s warming up and to avoid running back inside, even for a few minutes.

