Discovery Communications moving from Silver Spring to NYC

SILVER SPRING, MD. (WUSA9) - Discovery Communications is leaving their Silver Spring headquarters and moving to New York, the company announced Tuesday.

Employees were notified in an email Monday.

Reports say Discovery Communications employs 1,300 people full-time in Maryland.

“The media industry is rapidly evolving, increasingly global, more consumer focused and more multi-platform and Discovery must evolve with it,” said Discovery’s President and CEO, David Zaslav. “The decision to move our global headquarters from its founding home is one we do not make lightly. We remain unwavering in our support of the Maryland and Greater Washington, DC area and we thank the leadership of the State of Maryland, Montgomery County and, most importantly, our employees for their cooperation and understanding as we make this important next step for the long-term success of Discovery.”

The CEO said plans call for the ultimate closure and sale of One Discovery Place headquarters in Silver Spring in 2019.

In addition to the Discovery, the company runs other TV networks including Animal Planet, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN.



