Deputy critically wounded in Chestertown shootout

CHESTERTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - A four-year veteran of the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Department is in critical condition after being hit by a shotgun blast while responding to a domestic situation in Chestertown, Maryland.

Lt. Dale Patrick, spokesman for the Sheriff's Department, said deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Edmore Road around 9:40 p.m. Some time later, the female involved in the domestic situation showed up at the Sheriff's headquarters for assistance.

Shortly after midnight, the female was escorted back to the home on Edmore Road to get some clothing. That's when a male suspect grabbed a shotgun and fired at the Deputy, who returned fire. Both the deputy and the suspect were hit.

The Deputy, identified as Warren Scott Hogan, was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. He was wearing a bulletproof vest. He had surgery and remains in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as James L. Rich, of Chestertown, was shot and killed by the deputy.

Maryland State Police are now assisting Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Department and are now the lead agency in the investigation.

More information is expected to be released later this morning.