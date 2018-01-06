Demolition ordered after underground tunnels discovered under home

BETHESDA, MD. (WUSA9) - Montgomery County is ordering the demolition of a home in Bethesda after discovering tunnels underneath it which threaten its “support and stability." This is from a letter sent by Montgomery County which was obtained by WUSA9's Bruce Leshan. The tunnels were discovered after a fatal fire at the home in September 2017.

According to the letter, the building was deemed unsafe due to “deep excavation and extensive network of tunneling and bunkers extending from under and out from the structure.”

The letter also gave details on the “hoarding condition” present in the home, which also came to light following the September fire. According to the letter, the home contains “saturated materials” and “human excrement.”

The current occupant of the home, David Beckwitt, is appealing the order.

The fire began around 4:30 p.m. on 5200 block of Danbury road on September 29, 2017. Bruce Leshan, who lives near the home, called 911 and then entered the home where he encountered Beckwitt. "He didn't have a shirt on, he's got dirt all over his body. He's obviously completely freaked out and he says 'I think he's in there, I think he's in there," Leshan said.

When police arrived, discovered the body of a man in one of the tunnels, prompting the later order of demolition. Beckwitt, 31, was transferred to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

