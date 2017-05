(Photo: Maryland Natural Resources police)

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Deer were rescued from a mud pit in Anne Arundel County over the weekend, according to Maryland Natural Resources police.

It took officers about 2.5 hours to free the two deer that got stuck neck-deep in the mud.

The deer then scampered into the woods.

(Photo: Maryland Natural Resources police)

© 2017 WUSA-TV