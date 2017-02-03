Death investigation underway in Lanham

(Photo: Thinkstock)

LANHAM, Md. (WUSA9) -- Police are investigating after a body was found early Friday morning in the Lanham area.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Whitfield Chapel Road around 1 a.m. for a welfare check, according to Prince George's County police. When they got to the scene they found an unresponsive man outside.

Authorities say they do not suspect any foul play at this time.

