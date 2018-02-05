CRITICALLY MISSING: 22-year-old Md. woman who functions at elementary-school level

WHITE OAK, MD. (WUSA9) - Mongomery County police need your help finding a missing 22-year-old from White Oak, Maryland.

Sena Bikila Geleta was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, February 5. She was wearing a purple and gray dress with a brown jacket and black boots at the time. Police said she did not return to her home 1400 block of Silo Way.

Police said they are concerned about Geleta's physical and emotional welfare. She functions at an elementary-school level.

According to authorities, Geleta is a black woman with black hair, brown eyes, and glasses. She stands at 5'3" and 135 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sena Geleta to call the Montgomery County Police Department’s non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

