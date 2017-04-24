WUSA
Crews respond to building fire in College Park

April 24, 2017

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - Crews are responding to a three-alarm fire at a building in College Park, Md., said fire officials. 

The fire is reported in the 4700 block of Berwyn House Road. Fire officials say the building is under construction. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

