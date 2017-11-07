County officials in Maryland hike minimum wage to $15 a hour

ROCKVILLE, MD. (AP) - The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour over a period of years.
Councilmembers voted Tuesday on an amended bill that would force large employers to adopt the $15 hourly wage by 2022. Small employers would need to pay the higher wage by 2024.
The Washington Post reports that the county is the first in the state to require a $15 minimum.
The county raised the minimum wage in 2013 by phasing it in over several years. It has incrementally risen to $11.50 an hour, where it is currently set.
