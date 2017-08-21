Confederate memorial taken down overnight in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (WUSA9) - A confederate memorial was removed overnight from the outside of the Circuit Courthouse in Ellicott City, Maryland a week after several confederate statues were removed overnight in Baltimore.

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittle said in a post on Facebook that these memorials belong in a museum.

"The more appropriate place for the memorial is in a museum, along with other artifacts and information on the Civil War," he said.

In Baltimore at the Wyman Park, Robert E. Lee and Thomas Stonewall statues were removed. Also removed was a monument to The Confederate Women's Monument on West University Parkway, The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue, and the Roger B . Taney Monument, on Mount Vernon Place.

