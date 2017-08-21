WUSA
Close
Weather Alert Coastal Flood Advisory
Close

Confederate memorial taken down overnight in Ellicott City

Marcel Warfield, WUSA 5:29 AM. EDT August 22, 2017

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (WUSA9) - A confederate memorial was removed overnight from the outside of the Circuit Courthouse in Ellicott City, Maryland a week after several confederate statues were removed overnight in Baltimore. 

RELATED: Baltimore crews take down confederate monuments overnight

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittle said in a post on Facebook that these memorials belong in a museum. 

"The more appropriate place for the memorial is in a museum, along with other artifacts and information on the Civil War," he said. 

In Baltimore at the Wyman Park, Robert E. Lee and Thomas Stonewall statues were removed. Also removed was a monument to The Confederate Women's Monument on West University Parkway, The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue, and the Roger B . Taney Monument, on Mount Vernon Place.

 

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories