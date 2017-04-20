Condo units damaged after strong storm

(Photo: PGPD) (Photo: PGPD)

ADELPHI, MD (WUSA9) - A 20-story high rise apartment building had cosmetic damage after a strong storm entered the area, Prince George’s County and Montgomery County Fire officials said.

It happened in the 1800 block of Metzerott Road in Aledphi, Maryland early Friday morning.

Strong winds entered the area causing damage to interior drywall on the top floors.

Officials said there were no injuries.

The county building inspector said the damage was just cosmetic and that the building is safe.

Nobody was displaced.

