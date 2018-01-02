WUSA
College football player from Md. paralyzed after New Year's shooting

Erin Thacker, WUSA 8:51 PM. EST January 02, 2018

SEVERN, MD (WUSA9) - A college football player who is from Maryland has been paralyzed after being shot at a New Year's Eve party in Severn, Md.

Larry Aaron from Columbia, Md. was struck in the back by stray gunfire while attending a party early Monday morning. The Marshall University football player's injuries are considered non-life threatening, but his mother, Melissa Aaron, said he is paralyzed at this time, according to a report by the Herald-Dispatch

Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, police say officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his back at a large party on Bastille Road in Severn, Md. He was transported to shock trauma with non-life threatening injuries. Police said a 17-year-old was also shot in the arm at the party. 

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the family, Aaron is paralyzed from waist down. He is a 19-year-old sophomore at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. He is a defensive tackle for Marshall's football team. Aaron was also a graduate of Oakland Mills High School in Howard County. 

Marshall University's Head Football Coach Doc Holliday tweeted out support for his player on Tuesday morning. 

The tweet reads as the following: 

"It is however with a heavy heart that we bring in this new year as I send my thoughts and prayers to Larry Aaron and his entire family during this difficult time. Your @HerdFB family is here for you. #HerdStrong" 

