College football player from Md. paralyzed after New Year's shooting

SEVERN, MD (WUSA9) - A college football player who is from Maryland has been paralyzed after being shot at a New Year's Eve party in Severn, Md.

Larry Aaron from Columbia, Md. was struck in the back by stray gunfire while attending a party early Monday morning. The Marshall University football player's injuries are considered non-life threatening, but his mother, Melissa Aaron, said he is paralyzed at this time, according to a report by the Herald-Dispatch.

Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, police say officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his back at a large party on Bastille Road in Severn, Md. He was transported to shock trauma with non-life threatening injuries. Police said a 17-year-old was also shot in the arm at the party.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the family, Aaron is paralyzed from waist down. He is a 19-year-old sophomore at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. He is a defensive tackle for Marshall's football team. Aaron was also a graduate of Oakland Mills High School in Howard County.

Marshall University's Head Football Coach Doc Holliday tweeted out support for his player on Tuesday morning.

It is however with a heavy heart that we bring in this new year as I send my thoughts and prayers to Larry Aaron and his entire family during this difficult time. Your @HerdFB family is here for you. #HerdStrong — John Doc Holliday (@DOCMUFB) January 2, 2018

