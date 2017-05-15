Closures on Suitland Parkway after 3 killed in crash

FORESTVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Suitland Parkway is closed inbound just before MD-4 to Forestville Rd. after three people died in a fiery crash Monday morning, police said.
Another person was transported to a local hospital. Police say a vehicle caught on fire during the crash.
If you are taking this route, you should expect major delays.
The United States Park Police is investigating.
PG COUNTY TRAFFIC ADVISORY pic.twitter.com/guPmUP5WMX— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) May 15, 2017
This is a developing story and will be updated.
