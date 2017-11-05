WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Parents located after child found walking alone in Baltimore

WUSA 10:41 AM. EST November 05, 2017

BALTIMORE (WUSA9) - Baltimore Police have located a young child's parents after he was found walking alone. 

The young child was walking in the 5200 block of Park Heights Ave. 

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories