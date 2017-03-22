WUSA
Chicken fast food restaurant robbed overnight in Temple Hills

WUSA 6:15 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

TEMPLE HILLS, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating after an armed robbery that happened at Country Style Chicken and Waffles in Temple Hills overnight. 

The robbery happened at 4817 Saint Barnabas Road around 12:30 a.m., according to Prince George's County police. 

Officers said two suspects stole money from the business and held an employee at gunpoint. A third suspect stayed in the vehicle. The three suspects all got away in a van. 

Police said nobody was injured. 

 

 

