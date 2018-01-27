Charles County substitute teacher charged with sexual misconduct of a minor

CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A Charles County substitute teacher has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and solicitation of a minor, police say.

22-year-old Noble Maurice Miller, of Waldorf, was charged on January 25 after the allegations of sexual misconduct were reported in November 2017.

According to police, the incident occurred during the 2016-2017 school year, while Miller served as an Instructional Assistant and then a substitute teacher at Henry E. Lackey High School.

Miller is currently being held at Charles County Detention Center without bond.

© 2018 WUSA-TV