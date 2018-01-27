Charles County couple dead after apparent murder-suicide

CHARLES COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder suicide.

Three children, all under the age of twelve, were together in the basement at the time. They phoned 911 at 7:30 this morning, reporting their parents were fighting and they’d heard gunshots.

By the time police arrived minutes later, both parents were found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Neighbors told WUSA9 the couple were in the process of divorcing and had been fighting a lot in recent months.

Another neighbor, Nichola Rollins, said the children played often with kids on the block.

“Beautiful kids, that lost their mom and dad. It’s heartbreaking, it’s very heartbreaking. And I’m sorry and my heart goes out to them," said Rollins.

At supper time Friday night, police served a protective order to the husband.

Diane Richardson, Public Information Officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, said the office dedicates an entire department to making sure those orders are served quickly. In this case, it took about an hour.

“He was ordered to vacate the house and have no more contact with his wife or children. But obviously he came back.” Said Richardson.

Neighbors say he came through a back street where a lawn cuts across to the family home, making it possible to get to the house unseen.

Police say the children and family dog are now safe with a family member.

