Car driving erratically crashes into Seat Pleasant home, police say

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WUSA9) -- A car that was driving erratically and would not stop for a traffic stop, crashed into a Seat Pleasant home late Tuesday night, Prince George's County police said.

Police said they noticed a car driving erratically in the 6500 block of Addison Rd. just before midnight. When they tried to stop the car, it took off.

Officers did not follow the car, however say it struck a house in the 5700 block. The occupants of the car fled the scene in an unknown direction.

According to authorities people were inside the home when the car crashed. Nobody was hurt.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

