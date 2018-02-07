BELTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - One person is dead after crashing his car into a box truck Tuesday morning in Beltsville.

The accident happened along Ewing Road at Hanna Street around 10:45 a.m., police said.

According to police, 32-year-old Jose Cruz-Rivas from Silver Spring, was driving westbound on Ewing Road when he lost control of his car, hit a curb and collided with the truck at a stop sign.

Rivas was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)









