Camp Springs homicide under investigation

CAMP SPRINGS, MD. (WUSA9) - A homicide is under investigation after a man died from his wounds from a cutting in Camp Springs early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 6700 block of Geneva Lane around 12:25 a.m., according to Prince George's County police.

Officers found a man wounded when they got to the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information in this investigation should call 1-866-411-TIPS.

