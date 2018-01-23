WUSA
Close

Camp Springs homicide under investigation

Arielle Buchmann, WUSA 5:27 AM. EST January 24, 2018

CAMP SPRINGS, MD. (WUSA9) - A homicide is under investigation after a man died from his wounds from a cutting in Camp Springs early Wednesday morning. 

The incident happened in the 6700 block of Geneva Lane around 12:25 a.m., according to Prince George's County police. 

Officers found a man wounded when they got to the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Anyone with information in this investigation should call 1-866-411-TIPS. 

 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories