Cab driver shot, critically wounded in Md.

Courtesy: Mike Hugg Media

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WUSA9) - A cab driver in Annapolis was shot and critically wounded while in his vehicle Thursday evening, police said.

A dispatcher for ABC Green Taxi said the 56-year-old man was shot in the neck. Annapolis Police said it happened near Forest Hills Drive and Bricin Street. The man was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The taxi company dispatcher said the driver was on his way to pick up a customer when he was shot, and the customer called back to say their cab never arrived.

Police haven’t said whether this was a targeted shooting, and they haven’t released his name.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective John Murphy at 410-260-3439 or jhmurphy@annapolis.gov.