Boat explosion in southern Maryland sends 1 man to hospital

Courtesy: MDNR police/Twitter

SOLOMONS, MD. (AP) - A boat explosion on Chesapeake Bay injured two men and sent one of them to the hospital.

Local news outlets report 38-year-old Michael Franz and his father were on a boat near Solomons Island Yacht Club Thursday evening when it exploded and sent them flying into the water. Authorities say the men were on board refueling the boat before it exploded into flames.

Quick thinking by a charter boat capt. pulled burning boat away from Solomons pier & into deeper water. H/T for photo to Jeremy Bendler pic.twitter.com/yconKp9tfh — MD NRP (@MDNRPolice) April 21, 2017

Maryland Natural Resources Police applauded the reaction of a boat captain nearby who saw the explosion and pulled the flaming vessel away from the pier into deeper water.

Police say Franz was taken to a local hospital with second-degree burns on his legs while his father refused treatment.

Investigators were at the scene on Friday working to determine what caused the explosion.

