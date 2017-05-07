Beltway reopens after being shut down in both directions

(Photo: Traffic Camera)

LANDOVER, MD (WUSA9) - The Beltway near Central Avenue in Landover, Maryland, was shut down in both directions following a severe car crash, the Prince George’s Fire Department said.

Several vehicles were involved in the accident and eight people were injured, the Prince George's County Fire Department PIO said in a tweet.

The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The Beltway reopened around 9:45 p.m.

