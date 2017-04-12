Bear cub spotted on Maryland man's front porch

(Photo: Casey Love)

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A western Maryland man took some unbearably adorable photos and a video of bear cub.

Casey Love spotted a cub walking on his porch in Allegany County and got worried when he didn’t see ‘mommy bear’ nearby.

Fearing for the cub’s safety, he moved it to a tree and called the Department of Natural Resources.

Love said DNR already had tagged the cub so the department was able to easily track down the mom.

Love got some criticism online for picking up the cub, but he said it was frightened and he wanted to move it away from the road.

