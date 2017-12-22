Beam slices into windshield, man keeps driving, police say

(Photo: Montgomery County Police)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A wooden beam sticking out of his windshield didn’t stop a man from trying to escape an officer’s flashing red lights, Montgomery County Police said.

An officer assigned to the Alcohol Holiday Task Force first spotted the 1997 Ford Crown Victoria driving in the grass on the Intercounty Connector (ICC) at 2:15 a.m. Friday. The vehicle then drove across all of the westbound lanes and ended up in the median, where it hit a traffic sign.

The support beam from the sign sliced into the windshield; half of it was still sticking out, but the driver refused to stop, police said.

Eventually the man exited onto Shady Grove Road in the Gaithersburg area where he pulled over.

Police said the 42-year-old man appeared to be under the influence and was arrested.

