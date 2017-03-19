Baltimore's ‘Public Enemy #1' wanted in fire that killed teens

BALTIMORE (AP) - Police in Baltimore have identified a suspect they say is responsible for a house fire that killed two people and sent six others to the hospital.

Police say 26-year-old Antonio Tyrell Wright of Baltimore is wanted for murder. On Sunday, officials announced $12,000 in reward money in the case. Police said in a statement that investigators believe that Wright threw two "Molotov cocktails" deliberately into the residence in the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue on Saturday.





After firefighters extinguished the fire the bodies of two teenagers were found inside the home. Police identified them Sunday as 19-year-old Shi-Heem Sholto and 17-year-old Tyrone James.

Six additional victims ranging in age from 4 to 38 were hospitalized. Police said Sunday that just one of the victims remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

