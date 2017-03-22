Baltimore police investigating murder of transgender woman

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police are investigating the killing of a transgender woman.

Police say they were called to an intersection in Baltimore's Old Goucher neighborhood at about 4:15 a.m. and found a 38-year-old transgender woman who'd been shot in the stomach. Police say she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Witnesses say they heard someone yelling for help followed by gunshots. They also said they saw two men run from the scene, jump into a dark-colored car and speed away.

Police have not yet identified the victim, and are still searching for suspects in the case.

© 2017 Associated Press