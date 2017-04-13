Baltimore man smiles big for attempted murder charge mugshot

(Photo: Baltimore Police Dept.)

BALTIMORE (WUSA9) - A Baltimore man smiled wide—showing nearly all his teeth—while posing for a mugshot for an attempted murder charge.

Ronald Goines, 24, is suspected of shooting two young men on Feb. 15 in the 1800 block of N. Smallwood Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened during a robbery.

Goines has been charged with 1st degree attempted murder. Two other suspects are facing assault and handgun violations.

His big smile sparked outrage when Baltimore Police shared it on Facebook.

