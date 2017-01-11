Arundel HS girl charged for threatening tweets

(Photo: Anne Arundel High School)

ANNE ARUNDEL, MD (WUSA9) - A 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged after sending threatening tweets using a pseudonym on Twitter.

The Anne Arundel Co. Police Department was notified by the school administrators at Arundel High School of a suspicious Twitter account that was created using similar language to a racist petition found by administrators on Jan. 6.

The account contained a tweet that read, “We’re planning to attack tomorrow.”

Detectives were immediately notified and began an investigation. With Twitter and other area communication vendors, detectives identified the person responsible.

It was a 14-year-old girl who attends Anne Arundel High School.

Police found her and interviewed her while she was accompanied by her parents. She admitted to creating the Twitter account and sending the tweet.

She was charged on a juvenile citation with disruption of school activities and released to the custody of her parents.

(© 2017 WUSA)