PARKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for an armed man who was handcuffed and drove off during a traffic stop in Baltimore County early Wednesday morning.

Marcus A. Lennon, 27, of Baltimore is currently wanted on a warrant for second degree assault on a state trooper, according to Maryland State police.

A trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack stopped a Honda car in the area of Loch Raven Blvd. and Putty Hill Ave. around 12:30 a.m., police said. The trooper saw a silver handgun tucked in the front of the driver's pants as he approached the car.

Police said the trooper was able to quickly reach into the car and handcuff the man while he was still sitting in the car. Lennon then drove off while the trooper was trying to pull him out of the car.

Troopers found the car Lennon was driving abandoned in the area of Putty Hill Avenue and Western Avenue. The car belongs to a woman who lives in that area.

Maryland State police and Baltimore County police searched the area, however have not found the suspect.

Police believe the suspect is armed and still in the area. He may still be wearing handcuffs.

Anyone who sees Marcus Lennon or is aware of his location, is urged to contact 911.

