Are you missing a pet goat?

ASPEN HILL, MD (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County resident had an unusual visitor at their door Wednesday.

Yes, that’s a goat standing on the front porch of a house in Aspen Hill.

Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center tried to catch the little guy, but he gave chase—at least for a short time.

Officers were able to snag the goat and discovered he does have an ear tag.

If you’re missing a goat and live in or near Aspen Hill, you may want to contact animal services.

